Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 2U

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWOU stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. 2U has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.