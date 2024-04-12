Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $76.60

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

