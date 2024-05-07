Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 911.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

