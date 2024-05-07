Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

