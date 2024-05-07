Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,472.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $394.16 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.18 and its 200-day moving average is $412.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

