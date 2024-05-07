Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

