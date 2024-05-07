ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

