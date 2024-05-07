Swiss National Bank Has $55.30 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $55,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $170.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.