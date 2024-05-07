Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

