Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $235.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.