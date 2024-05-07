Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $235.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
