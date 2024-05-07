Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

