Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

