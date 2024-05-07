Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

