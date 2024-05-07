Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JMEE stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

