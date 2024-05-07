Amalgamated Bank Sells 730 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 242.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

