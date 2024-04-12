Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $140.80

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.80.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.