Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $125.67

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $602,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.