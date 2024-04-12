Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

