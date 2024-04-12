Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $64.79.
About Brunello Cucinelli
