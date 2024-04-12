Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $110.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $250.81 and last traded at $249.72. 5,933,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,229,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.95.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.
View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- Stock Average Calculator
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.