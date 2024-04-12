Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 42 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($188.71).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £150.47 ($190.44).

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:QQ opened at GBX 349.60 ($4.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,944.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.49. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.57) to GBX 445 ($5.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.61).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

