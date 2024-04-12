Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Tesco Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,410.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco

In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Insiders have bought 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

