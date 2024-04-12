Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 87 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 87 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £150.51 ($190.49).

On Monday, February 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 95 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($188.77).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.78. The company has a market capitalization of £426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,451.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

