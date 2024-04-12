Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

NSIT stock opened at $184.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.