Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

