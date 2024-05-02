Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $357.28

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.28 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 365.65 ($4.59). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.57), with a volume of 436,682 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,368.40 ($206,467.03). In other Breedon Group news, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,254,113.80). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,368.40 ($206,467.03). 21.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

