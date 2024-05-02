Investors Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GWRE
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GWRE opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.