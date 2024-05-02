Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 7.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.