Investors Buy High Volume of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 389% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 427,052 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,140 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39,103.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period.

DBA opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $787.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

