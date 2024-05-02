Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $156.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRI. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.