Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

