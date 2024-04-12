Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $44,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,828 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $232.28 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.