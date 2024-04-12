Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $180,889.95 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $3,159,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.