Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $180,889.95 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $3,159,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.