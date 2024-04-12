Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $180,889.95 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $3,159,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

