Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $309.72 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $3,771,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,859,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,336,058.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

