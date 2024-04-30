Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,525 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 127,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,835,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

