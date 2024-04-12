Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGFree Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,821,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.