Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,821,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

