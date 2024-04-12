Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.41.

QBR.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.68. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

