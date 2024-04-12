RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 20,771 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,463,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,264,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 820,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

