Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Expands By 2,357.5%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCANGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 2,357.5% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 52.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 46.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 971,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 307,622 shares during the last quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 3.6 %

BCAN stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $731.50.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

