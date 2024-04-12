Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Rises By 40.7%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $15.60 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

