Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

