Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $627.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.82. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

