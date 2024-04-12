Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

