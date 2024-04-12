Tobam Has $104,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tobam trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $446,400,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.10 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.57 and a 200-day moving average of $318.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

