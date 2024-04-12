Tobam Has $62,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.54 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

