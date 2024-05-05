Philip Yea Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,035.55).

Mondi Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($19.64) on Friday. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,410.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,414.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,611.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a €0.47 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,391.75%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

