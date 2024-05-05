Nigel Boardman Acquires 36,607 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Boardman purchased 36,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.52 ($62,536.77).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 4.3 %

AML stock opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.74) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.06, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

