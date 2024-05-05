Samuel Bazini Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,783,946.74).

Warpaint London Stock Up 0.5 %

W7L opened at GBX 480 ($6.03) on Friday. Warpaint London PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 506 ($6.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £370.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4,363.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.

W7L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

