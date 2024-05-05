Ricky Sandler Sells 372,417 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.86), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,672,244.00).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).

Entain Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 785.40 ($9.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 809.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 885.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

Entain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

