Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 330,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 143,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
