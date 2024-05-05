Charles Cannon Brookes Purchases 1,450,000 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,787,500 ($12,294,309.76).

First Tin Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON 1SN opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.86 million, a PE ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.44. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.59 ($0.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.90.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

